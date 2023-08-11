Williamsport, Pa. — A judge denied a woman’s request for release Friday afternoon in court.

Theresa Salazar, 56, of Williamsport will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Senior Judge Kenneth Brown. Salazar's lawyers requested the release, citing Rule 600 that grants a defendants release prior to trial after a certain amount of time has passed.

The judge also heard a motion that focused on Salazar's belief Carl Stotz was not the only person to create Little League Baseball.

Salazar contends George and Bert Bebble co-founded Little League Baseball with Carl Stotz, who is widely credited with its creation in 1938 in Williamsport.

“For many years, the Bebbles did hold the honor and were recognized as co-founders of Little League baseball and there has been litigation as well as efforts to challenge that recognition over the years,” attorney Helen Stolinas said.

Stolinas claimed it was not unreasonable for Salazar, or “any other individual, to believe that the Bebbles deserve recognition alongside Mr. Stotz.”

She concluded with a request that no testimony establishing Stotz as the sole founder be presented at trial. She also wanted to be permitted to present evidence that would show the reasonableness of Salazar’s claims the Bebbles were co-founders.

“Little League International proudly recognizes Carl E. Stotz as the founder of Little League Baseball in 1939, who was joined by the first two volunteer coaches, George and Bert Bebble," Senior Director of Communications for Little League International Kevin Fountain said.

The defense also requested Salazar’s chants of “Miranda” during her arrest and her post-arrest statements at South Williamsport Police headquarters be omitted. They claimed it would prejudice the jury.

The final motion was a request that video of Salazar's post-arrest behavior not be shown to the jury. Salazar allegedly urinated herself after being placed in a holding cell. She then allegedly rolled around in the urine.

Salazar was charged with criminal attempt at homicide, risking catastrophe, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in July of last year.

Magistrate Judge Denise Dieter denied Salazar bail during a hearing on July 3 of 2022, the same day she allegedly committed the offense. She has been incarcerated since that ruling.

This article was updated on Aug. 11 at 8:33 p.m. to include a statement from Senior Director of Communications for Little League International Kevin Fountain.

Docket sheet

