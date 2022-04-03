Jersey Shore, Pa. —A child told authorities during an interview a relative had hit them and thrown various items inside a home.

According to an affidavit, Daisy Almeda Edmonds, 23, of Jersey Shore was initially accused of an abuse incident on Sept. 16, 2021 when a family member observed injuries to the head and face of two children. Edmonds allegedly jumped out a vehicle and left her children with the relative after being accused.

An interview was conducted on March 22, 2022 with the relative, who told authorities they observed hand marks on the children’s faces. Investigators also reviewed Lycoming Child and Youth documents and said they discovered several instances of the children admitting to being struck.

“She (Edmonds) yells a lot, just yells at us all the time,” one of the children allegedly told an investigator with Children and Youth.

Edmonds was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and first-degree misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged abuse of the minors. Judge Denise Dieter ordered Edmonds held on $85,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison.

Court records show Edmonds will appear before Dieter on May 11 for a preliminary hearing.

