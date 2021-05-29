Wellsboro, Pa. - The 2021 Pet Parade for children ages 12 and younger and their family members will be held on Sunday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Joining the parade is completely free, but participants must register in advance.

Registrations must be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 to guarantee that children will receive a goody bag and participation ribbon.

Children, their pets, and their bikes will gather in the Packer Park picnic area behind the Wellsboro Senior Center parking lot on Queen Street for judging. They are asked to be there no later than 12:25 p.m. on June 13. Judging will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will form on Queen Street and beginning at 1:30 p.m. will travel from Queen onto Main Street to The Green where goody bags and participation ribbons will be given out.

Also presented at The Green will be special awards in 21 different categories.

The dog, cat, and miscellaneous pets award categories are: best dressed, prettiest, most imaginative, most intelligent, most lovable and best in parade.

The bike award categories are: prettiest, most imaginative and best in parade. A 16-inch trophy will be presented to the entry selected for the Dr. Shaw Award and an 18-inch trophy to the entry named Overall Best in Parade.

Social distancing and wearing masks covering the nose and mouth are required because no vaccine is currently available for children under 12.

For a form to enter the pet parade, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website, click on "Forms" and on the drop-down menu click on "2021 Pet Parade Application" or pick up a physical form at the chamber office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro.

For more information, call (570) 724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.