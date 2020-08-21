Sullivan County, Pa. -- On Aug. 11, a 500-pound bear was killed by a vehicle along Route 87 near Hillsgrove. Local residents contacted the game commissioner’s office and were told the bear would be removed.

A few days later, local resident Matt Rinker started to smell the odor of a dead animal on his property.

In a public facebook post, Rinker shares the story of the bear. In the post, Rinker writes that Game Warden Rick Finnegan failed to properly dispose of the bear and instead rolled the bear down the hillside, onto the property of Rinker’s father, where the bear began to rot and smell.

NorthcentralPA.com's team contacted Game Warden Finnegan to inquire about the bear. Finnegan was unwilling to comment, but did say, "there’s all kinds of stuff on Facebook all the time that is not necessarily the truth," before disconnecting.

According to the post, Rinker's younger brother offered to help Game Warden Finnegan and a deputy lift the bear onto a carrier when they came to the scene on Wednesday.

Rinker wrote, "They [the game commissioners] told him they didn’t need his help. He [Rinker's brother] thanked them for taking the bear away and even commented that he was glad because the bear would soon smell pretty badly with the heat."

Rinker's brother said the actions of the Commissioner and the deputy seemed suspicious. Later on, Rinker found out why.

The next day, Rinker went to investigate the bad odor and was shocked by what he found: the dead bear was on his father's property.

The Game Warden had not removed the bear, but had rolled it down the bank onto the property of Rinker's father. "It landed at the edge of a stream that flows through our property, into my pond, and out into the Loyalsock [Creek]" said Rinker in the post.

According to Rinker, he contacted Game Warden Finnegan who claimed he was unable to move the bear because it "was stuck under the guard rail," and that "it was too hard."

The Game Warden's claim that the bear was stuck under the guard rail appears to be contradicted by photos of the bear provided by witnesses of the scene.

Next, Rinker said he contacted the Game Warden's Supervisor. The supervisor repeated Finnegan's earlier statement that the bear was stuck under the railing and, after Rinker commented on the dead bear's proximity to a local waterway, the supervisor said Game Warden Finnegan had gone back to the scene and stated, "there was no stream," said Rinker. Rinker pointed out to the Supervisor that there is a large culvert under 87 which feeds his pond and continues into Loyalsock Creek.

NorthcentralPa.com spoke with Land Management Supervisor, Will Dingman, to ascertain the standard procedure for a game commissioner when called to the scene of a dead bear on the road.

“Whenever we get a bear, dead or alive, we take a tooth and record its gender and then we record its approximate weight, why we handled it, the location we found it in, and then it’s filed as a disposition.”

“There’s nothing statutorily that requires us [game commissioners] to remove them, but we have done it as a service for as long as I’ve been with the agency,” said Dingman. “It would be inappropriate for us to stop by a dead bear along 220, pull a tooth, and then just drive away.”

Six days after the bear was hit, two local part-time deputies showed up to help move the bear. Unfortunately, the bear "was so decomposed that it was dripping and would have fallen apart on the carrier," and Rinker's father had to bring his tractor to move the bear.

The men loaded the bear carcass onto the tractor and brought it deep into the woods to dispose of it.

"When confronted about the horrible smell we were dealing with, and would have to deal with for weeks, Finnegan, in essence, said 'not my problem.' I guess he couldn’t smell it from his house, so no big deal," wrote Rinker. "What a shameful way to treat another human being! He [Game Warden Finnegan] did something unacceptable, didn’t have to pay for it, and even had others clean up his literal mess."

NCPA Reporter Brett Crossley provided research assistance for this article.