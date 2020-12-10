Harrisburg, Pa. – On Tuesday, $3.5 million in funding was approved through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) in support of regional initiatives.

NAP gives tax credits to businesses that donate in support of neighborhood and community problem solving such as affordable housing, community service, crime prevention, job training, education, food charities, restoring blighted areas, special population issues, veteran's initiatives, and community revitalization.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has received $3,070,306 in tax credits. The food bank serves individuals who live at or below 150% of the poverty level. Pandemic shutdowns and scaling back has significantly increased the clientele for the food bank, and as the crisis persists, the food bank will focus on scaling up, building partnerships, and implementing safety measures.

The Fairlawn Community Church in Lycoming County will also receive $164,625 in tax credits to support the completion of a commercial-grade kitchen, dining area, and pantry to serve food to over 300 people per week - double their current number. They will also assist in after-school programs and meals for students.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), a community action agency started in 1966 to fight poverty in Northeastern Pennsylvania, will receive $275,000 in tax credits to help provide fresh, nutritious food to the regions it serves. The credits will help CEO to expand its partnerships with local growers.

“These organizations provide food and other nutrition-related supplies to many people living in my district who are facing financial hardship,” Senator Gene Yaw said. “I’m pleased they will be able to continue that important mission and reach even more people in need, improving the quality of life for many in the region.”