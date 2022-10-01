State College, Pa. — After some heavier rain last night across portions of southeastern PA, most of this afternoon and Sunday will feature just a few showers at times, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a potential for heavier rain still possible across western and southern areas later today and Sunday. The region will return to milder and drier conditions after Monday.

The sprawling remnant circulation from previous Hurricane Ian brought widespread wet weather from the Mid Atlantic state and Central Appalachians to southern New England.

It will be a soggy day over much of central PA as a result, with areas of drizzle and occasional showers common. With widespread cloud cover and precipitation, highs will struggle to reach 60 in most areas.

