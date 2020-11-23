Harrisburg, Pa. – Customers who have purchased tickets online from a Nebraska-based promoter may be eligible for refunds due to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General reaching a settlement agreement with the company. The company was accused of charging hidden fees and refusing to honor its refund policies.

“Advertising one price and charging another will roll out the red carpet to an investigation by my office,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Consumers need to know how much money their credit cards will be charged before they click to buy a ticket for a concert, show, or event. And promised refunds for canceled events must be honored.”

The investigation into Event Ticket Sales LLC and its managing member, Guinio W. Volpone, started after consumers complained they were being charged fees through the business’s alias, Secure Box Office at secureboxoffice.com (formerly Box Office Tickets at box-officetickets.com), that were not noticed by consumers until after they purchased the tickets.

The investigation reviewed the cancellation policies of the platform (both pre-COVID-19 and during) and found a policy was changed to offer a credit to consumers instead of a guaranteed full refund for canceled events. The investigation also revealed that Event Ticket Sales refused to honor this refund policy as was stated at the time that tickets were purchased.

Montgomery County resident Patsy Garber bought two $28 tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show but later found that she had been charged $168.23 by the company.

“I was stunned when I saw the higher price, but it was too late to cancel it. Once you click ‘submit’ you are, essentially, committed,” Garber said. “I was quite pleasantly surprised to hear of this settlement, since it was my understanding that there was nothing anyone could do. I’m very impressed with the Attorney General's office for revisiting this issue.”

The settlement with Event Ticket Sales and Volpone is in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC). The company has agreed to make changes to its disclosures of the fees so consumers know exactly how much they are being charged before they agree to purchase tickets.

The company is also agreeing to honor its refund policy and will provide full refunds for all Pennsylvania consumers who purchased tickets for events that were canceled. The AVC includes a suspended penalty to deter future violations of the law and of the settlement.

Pennsylvanians who have purchased tickets through the above listed websites and believe that they were charged fees that they did not agree to may be entitled to restitution because of the settlement. Customers should file a complaint by January 18, 2021, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov to be considered for a refund. This includes customers who have purchased tickets prior to May 21, 2020, and did not receive a full refund for a canceled event.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Sarah Frasch and Assistant Director for Multistate and Special Litigation John Abel filed the AVC in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.