Milton, Pa. — A stainless steel refrigerator was stolen from a home in West Chillisquaque Township, police say.
A 33-year-old Sunbury woman told police the Amana side-by-side stainless refrigerator, valued at $500, was taken from a trailer on Ivy Street in Milton. The appliance went missing sometime between Friday at noon and Saturday at 4:30 p.m., according to Trooper Colton Killion of state police at Milton.
Anyone with information on the theft can contact the Milton State Police barracks at 570-524-2662.
