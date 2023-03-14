Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Milton, Pa. — A stainless steel refrigerator was stolen from a home in West Chillisquaque Township, police say.

A 33-year-old Sunbury woman told police the Amana side-by-side stainless refrigerator, valued at $500, was taken from a trailer on Ivy Street in Milton. The appliance went missing sometime between Friday at noon and Saturday at 4:30 p.m., according to Trooper Colton Killion of state police at Milton.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact the Milton State Police barracks at 570-524-2662.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.