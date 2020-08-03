Hundreds of cases of Salmonella infections across the United States and Canada have been linked to red onions from Thomson International, Inc. of California. In response to the investigation and out of concern for potential cross-contamination, Thomson International has announced a recall of all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with the contaminated red onions.

The recall includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. Full recall information is still pending.

The FDA recommends that customers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. and perform extra cleaning on any surface or container that may have held such onions. In addition, if you cannot tell if an onion or onion-containing product is from Thomson International, throw it out.

Salmonella infections usually result in diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, skin rash, blood in urine or stool, or in the most extreme cases, death. Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact a healthcare provider.