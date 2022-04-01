Lairdsville, Pa. -- The American Red Cross will be in Lairdsville today between 9-11 a.m. for residents who need assistance, according to the Lairdsville Community Fire Company.

Storms ripped through the area Thursday, uprooting trees, toppling power lines, and damaging homes and buildings.

Nearby resident Logan Long captured video of the damage after the storm passed and shared photos on Facebook.

"I live a couple miles outside of Lairdsville in Unityville, but I go through Lairdsville on my way home. The only way I was impacted was by delayed travel," he told NorthcentralPa.com, but offered his prayers and concern for the residents there.

Long's video made its way to the Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service will have to determing whether or not Lairdsville was hit by a tornado after surveilling the area. Tornado warnings were issued throughout the area.

One resident posted photos of damage on Facebook, saying, "Neighbors were out helping their fellow neighbors and making sure everyone was ok…it’s really a great thing to witness people coming together to simply help one another."

The National Weather Service launched their Spring Safety Campaign in March to remind people of ways to prepare ahead of time for damaging storms.



