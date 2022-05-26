Harrisburg, Pa. — As anticipated, a statewide recount is officially in order for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Current calculations put Mehmet C. Oz and David H. McCormick as first- and second-place finishers respectively, but as vote totals rest within one-half of the one percent margin, a recount is mandatory under state law.

The two candidates are vying for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Pat Toomey.

Whoever gains the GOP nomination will run against Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

As of May 25, the unofficial returns for the U.S. Senate race submitted by all 67 counties reflect the following results:

-Mehmet C. Oz - 419,365 (31.21%)

-David H. McCormick - 418,463 (31.14%)

-Kathy J. Barnette - 331,398 (24.66%)

-Carla Herd Sands - 73,213 (5.45%)

-Jeffrey A. Bartos - 66,548 (4.95%)

-Sean Peter Gale - 20,220 (1.50%)

-George A. Bochetto - 14,406 (1.07%)

Counties may begin their recount as early as Friday but must begin no later than June 1.

They must complete the recount by noon on June 7, and they must submit the recount results to the Department of State by noon on June 8.

The department estimates that the recount cost will exceed $1 million of taxpayer funds. This is the seventh time the automatic recount provision has been triggered since the passage of Act 97 of 2004, with three recounts carried out and three recounts waived by the second place finisher.

In all three cases in which a recount was carried out, the initial results of the election were affirmed.

Unofficial returns for the May 17 primary election can be found at electionreturns.pa.gov.

