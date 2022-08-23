Williamsport, Pa. — The recent "uptick" in crime on the streets of Williamsport is related to gang violence, according to a joint statement by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, and Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner.

In a statement sent to media on Tuesday, law enforcement and the DA addressed the latest spree of shots fired and shootings, one ending in a fatality.

The gun violence began with a homicide on August 17, when police responded to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for reports of a victim struck by gunfire.

Ziar Young, 20, died of a gunshot wound to the head at 2:15 a.m.

On August 19, police responded to reports of shots fired on West Edwin and Locust Streets around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an uninjured adult male victim and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence. That victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and will be charged.

Again on August 21, police units were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boyd Street around 9:30 p.m to respond to reports of gunfire, where they found two 15-year-old male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Based on new information gathered by law enforcement, it appears that the most recent uptick in violent crime is the result of two gangs exchanging gunfire back-and-forth between the competing gang members. These two upstart non-traditional gangs consist of juveniles around the ages of fifteen and sixteen. The members have named their respective gangs the FNN or 'Fear No Ni[**]ers' and the BTK or 'Born To Kill'," according to the statement.

"At this time, the evidence suggests that the shootings and subsequent shots fired that transpired late evening into early morning August 21, 22 are isolated events resulting from the exchange of gunfire between members of the FNN and the BTK. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation surrounding the homicide that occurred August 19, no details will be released at this time," the statement read.

According to the DA, law enforcement's effort to investigate the shootings, shots fired, and homicide are further complicated by the unwillingness of the victims and witnesses to provide information.

"This unwillingness is understandably rooted in a combination of the victim and/or witnesses fear of retaliation or sheer desire to not be involved," said Gardner, the WPB, and Mayor in the statement, but the "level of unwillingness when juvenile actors, victims, and witnesses are involved in these types of incidents is exponentially heightened and presents a significant hurdle to the investigative efforts of law enforcement."

The statement continued:

"Generally speaking, the parents and/or guardians of juveniles strongly resist all efforts by law enforcement to interview the minor actors, victims, and witnesses. I have children and fully appreciate what must be a complex set of emotions driving a parent/guardian's decision to not allow her/his child to participate in an interview with law enforcement.

"However, this recent uptick in violence is equal parts a community problem as it is a law enforcement problem and in order to help ensure the safety of this community, law enforcement needs the cooperation of the parents/guardians responsible for the children claiming membership in either the 'FNN' or 'BTK.'

"Certainly, a red flag for any parent/guardian of a minor child in this instance is the child's membership in either the FNN or BTK gangs. The gang names 'FNN' and 'BTK' alone strongly suggests that the children claiming allegiance to these gangs do not fear acts of violence.

"Law enforcement needs the community's help to quash this surge in violence, especially the parents and guardians of the children involved in these vile organizations.

"Parents and guardians of the children involved in any gang and specifically the 'FNN' or 'BTK,' please initiate conversation with your child, discuss the most recent surge in gun violence involving gang activity and if information is learned during these conversations that relates to the shootings and shots fired on August 21 and August 22, immediately notify law enforcement.

"Again, this is a problem shared equally by the community and law enforcement and only by working together can these issues be quelled, prevented and successfully prosecuted."

When DA Gardner was first elected in 2020, he held a press conference naming various non-traditional gangs known to law enforcement, including the "400" and "600."

As the gangs divide into "subsets," Gardner said the youth members band together with the common purpose of trafficking narcotics, and aquiring illegal firearms to protect fellow gang members.

Police are asking anyone with information about the latest violence to contact Williamsport Bureau of Police. Contact Agt. Aaron Levan at 570-327-7560 ext. 7548, email: alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org; or Agt Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595, email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Correction The statement realeased to media was a joint statement from the District Attorney, Williamsport Bureau of Police, and Williamsport Mayor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.