Washington, D.C. – The FDA has linked 28 deaths and 8 illnesses of dogs to recalled Sportmix pet food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. that may contain fatal levels of aflatoxin, a chemical produced by a type of mold.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may experience symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. Some pets may experience liver damage with no symptoms.

Pet owners should stop feeding the recalled products to their pets and contact a veterinarian, especially if the animal is showing symptoms. Remove the food, make sure that no wild or domestic animals have access to the product, and clean and sanitize dishes and storage containers that may have touched the food. Pet owners are also advised to wash their hands after handling pet food at any time.

Veterinarians are advised to report suspected cases of aflatoxin poisoning to the FDA. Pet owners can also report suspected cases to the FDA.

The recall of Sportmix pet food was originally announced on December 30, 2020. The Missouri Department of Agriculture found very high levels of aflatoxin in samples of the product.

The current list of recalled products is:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag