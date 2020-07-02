One-liter bottles of hand sanitizer are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol). In all, 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, packaged for retail, are on the recall list.

Substantial exposure to methanol could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. The risk is particularly prevalent for children, who may accidentally ingest the products.

UVT, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse side effects related to this recall.

Related reading: FDA warns of 9 brands of hand sanitizers that are unsafe

The recalled items are from lot number 0530, with an expiration date of April, 2022. The sanitizer was distributed nationwide across the U.S.

Anyone in possession of the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase. For questions regarding the recall, please contact UVT, Inc. by calling (951) 427-3108 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by emailing customerservice@uvt.world.

Consumers should contact a healthcare provider for health concerns related to using this product.