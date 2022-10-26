Unilever United States has issued a voluntary product recall of select dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

The recall applies to select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to Oct. 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Exposure can result in life-threatening illnesses, such as cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. The severity of a human reaction "depends on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as the age and preexisting medical condition of the exposed person," according to the CDC.

Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The producer is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products produced prior to Oct. 2021 and consumer UPC codes is provided below and can be found here. No other products from Unilever or its brands are impacted by this recall.

An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may also contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

