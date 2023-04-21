Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall on a specific lot of ground cumin due to potential presence of Salmonella.

The recalled lots of Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs were manufactured by International Food. Products were distributed as generic product with “Distributed by Lipari Foods” listed on the label.

Salmonella is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products were distributed to retail stores throughout Pennsylvania, among other states.

The affected products can be identified by:

Brand Product Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC LIPARI GROUND CUMIN 6 OZ. TUB 220914601 09/2024 094776212620

There are no reported illnesses in connection with this product to date.

This was brought to our attention by The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), after they were alerted that a sample of the Ground Cumin collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Salmonella.

The Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs manufactured by International Food are being recalled as they are potentially adulterate with Salmonella. We are working closely with the FDA to ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce.

Consumers who have purchased this recalled product should not consume it. They should return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

