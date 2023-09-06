Mid America Pet Food is recalling one lot of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food after salmonella was detected in one batch.

The affected product, Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus, was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

A single sample of Victor Super Premium Dog Food tested positive for salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product consists of 644 cases sold in 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 with Best By Date 4/30/2024. Lot code information is found on the back of the bag. Images of product are below.

No other products are included in this recall.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull the recalled lot from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

