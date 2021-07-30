Washington, D.C. - McCormick & Company, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

The recall was announced after routine FDA lab tests found Salmonella bacteria in product samples.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Otherwise healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria may invade the bloodstream and cause a more serious illness.

Currently, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these recalled products.

The four products subject to this recall include:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The products were shipped across the U.S. and to Bermuda and Canada between June 20 and July 21.

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent it from being consumed.

Customers should dispose of the recalled product and its container instead of returning it to the place of purchase.

Contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.