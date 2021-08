Harrisburg, Pa. - Ever wonder when the best time of the day is to watch for Elk on camera? The states game commission says later afternoon.

Those ready to watch Elk in all their natural splendor can sit and watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Set up in a random Pa. field is a camera ready to observe these animals as bugling season approaches next month. Bugling is a word for making a noise, which Elk do.

Grab some popcorn and go Elk watching from your computer or smartphone screen!