Williamsport, Pa. -- Poll workers are the dedicated folks who work the entire 13 hours that polls are open every Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the 9,000 election districts across Pennsylvania.

In a recent post on Facebook, Lycoming County Democratic committee chair Linda Sosniak urged citizens to step forward and write-in their names for Judge or Inspector of Elections in their voting precinct when they go to vote on November 2 of this year.

"People need to run for Judge of Elections to work the polls, in a write-in campaign, on November 2. Two positions will be on the ballot: Judge of Elections and Inspector. And in many places, no one will be on the ballot," Sosniak said.

"Twice a year, people are needed to manage polling places. It means being available once for the spring primary and once for the general election on the first Tuesday in November," Sosniak added.

The position does come with a small stipend, which will vary county-by-county., according to Sosniak. "But don’t do it for the money, do it because democracy needs you."

To run, you need to be 18 or older and a registered voter. You cannot be a government employee or other political official. These are meant to be nonpartisan roles.

All you need to do is write in your name on the "write-in" line of the ballot, and ask a few friends and neighbors to do the same thing for you. You may also write your name in for both Judge and Inspector.

"You can do something to serve your community and help protect our democracy with just two days of your time a year. We urgently need people to jump in and take a stand to make sure that people who value voting, who support the democratic process," said Sosniak.

The Brennan Center for Justice, which is an "independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization that works to reform, revitalize, and when necessary, defend our country’s systems of democracy and justice," according to their website, has provided a detailed informational packet which outlines these roles.

"Election officers or poll workers have a significant impact on the voting experience for Pennsylvanians. Ultimately, poll workers are in charge of monitoring the polling place and the election process. A well-staffed polling place will run smoothly and efficiently, allowing for the maximum number of voters to cast their votes in a convenient fashion. However, a shortage of well-trained poll workers is not uncommon, especially in Pennsylvania," according to the Brennan Center.

A Judge of Elections role is to have:

"The ultimate responsibility for the conduct of a polling place and the personnel working there. He or she must take an oath to admit only those voters who are properly registered and entitled to vote, to prevent fraud, deceit or abuse, and to make sure that all votes at the end of the day are accurately tabulated. The Judge of Election is also responsible for opening and closing the polls, and for all the paperwork required on Election Day. Judges of Election are elected officials."

Underneath the Judge of Elections is the Majority and Minority Inspector: "The two Inspectors for each division’s polling place check voters’ registration documents and prepare certificates to authorize voters to cast their ballots. They ensure that the voting process is legal and administered fairly by verifying the signatures of voters as they sign the poll book (the big book on the table with the names of voters). The Inspectors are also responsible for checking to be sure the voting machine numbers are accurate at the end of the day. They help prepare each division’s polling place for its opening, instruct voters in the use of the voting machines, enforce voting regulations and sign all printed copies of the election results printed by the voting machines. More broadly, the Inspectors receive assignments from the Judge of Elections and assist as necessary to ensure the election process is conducted smoothly and in accordance with the law. Similar to Judges of Election, Majority and Minority Inspectors are elected officials."

The Pa. Department of State has a website which easily allows those interested to sign-up to begin the process to become a poll worker, if you are not duly elected to the position.

To contact your county's election office: