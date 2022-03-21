Bradford County, Pa. — A 44-year-old man is facing rape and sexual assault charges after police discovered he'd given a young girl a sexually-transmitted disease, arrest papers say.

During an interview in 2020, the minor allegedly told authorities Joseph Allen Bryson, of Columbia Cross Roads, had assaulted her while she slept in a relative’s bed.

The accuser, who said it happened several more times, reportedly described a tube Bryson had going into his stomach for cancer treatments. She also indicated Bryson had given her an STD.

An employee with Wyoming County Children and Youth said they discovered the accuser had a rare STD known as Trichomoniasis. Authorities applied for a search warrant of Bryson’s medical records and discovered he was diagnosed with the same STD, charges state.

“The victim described that what the defendant did to her caused her trauma and ‘messed with her head’,” wrote PSP Towanda Trooper Nathan Lewis.

Bryson was charged with two first-degree felonies that included rape by forcible compulsion and statutory sexual assault. He was also charged with two second-degree felonies for sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, as well as a third-degree felony corruption of minors.

Bail on those charges has been set at $100,000.

In a separate case, Bryson was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors that included indecent assault of person less than 13 and corruption of minors. That case has a preliminary hearing date set for March 30.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

