Andy Mast, a resident of Jefferson County, Pa., had an encounter with a unique and rare creature — a pink grasshopper — right in his very own yard, just before he was about to begin the task of cutting his grass, reported Fox 56.

Thanks to the sharp eyes of Mast's 9-year-old daughter, the mowing was put on hold, allowing her to reveal the amazing find to her father.

Mast captured a photograph of the vibrant pink grasshopper just before releasing it back into the wild, Fox reported.

Encounters with the pink grasshopper are incredibly rare: only a few sightings have been recorded in the United States. In fact, this sighting marks the fourth of its kind in the country.

Reports of pink grasshoppers have been documented in states such as Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and now, Pennsylvania.

Not much is known about pink grasshoppers, but their unique color is probably due to having less black pigment (eumelanin) and more red pigment (phaeomelanin) than usual.

Pink grasshoppers don't often survive to adulthood. Their pink coloration makes them stand out and less effective at camouflaging from predators, making them more susceptible to getting caught, according to hngn.

Their brown and green counterparts can easily blend into their surroundings, giving them better chances of survival and reproduction. As a result, these more camouflaged grasshoppers have thrived and multiplied.

As the news of the sighting spreads, more people may find themselves keeping an eager watch on their surroundings, hoping to catch a glimpse of this elusive insect.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.