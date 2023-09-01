Tioga County, Pa. — A cinnamon bear was spotted in Tioga County this week.

The Facebook page of Audrey Groff posted a few photos of the bear on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the caption “It’s not every day you see a cinnamon bear in your yard...”

Cinnamon bears are a subspecies of the American black bear and are native to the United States and Canada, according to Wikipedia.

The biggest difference between a cinnamon bear and any other black bear is its fur, which is a shade of brown or red-brown, like cinnamon.

Cinnamon bears do coexist in the same habitats as black bears and interbreed, according to AZ animals. And when they do, they can have cubs that are black, brown, or reddish-brown.

Cinnamon bears are rare in Pennsylvania — though their habitat is not as large as it once was, these bears are not considered an endangered species at this time.

