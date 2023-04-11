Williamsport, Pa. — A local man who pleaded guilty to charges of raping, stalking, and threatening several juvenile girls was sentenced in Lycoming County Court Tuesday.

Kryshane Keoni Sha Goas, 27, of Montoursville, turned around and smiled while talking with family members early Tuesday in courtroom 3 of the Lycoming County Courthouse. Despite his light demeanor, Goas was there to be sentenced in three cases that included charges of rape by forcible compulsion (two counts), dissemination of child pornography, and sexual abuse for incidents involving students at Montoursville High School.

Three accusers came forward with information that helped Williamsport Police arrest Goas in 2021.

Related reading: Additional rape charges brought against man in Lycoming County Prison

Goas pleaded guilty to all five counts in December 2022. By accepting a plea deal, Goas will not face a jury in court.

In what seemed surprising to both the prosecution, judge, and even Goas’ attorney, the Sexual Offenders Assessment board in Harrisburg said Goas did not meet the criteria of being a sexually violent predator despite pleading guilty to two counts of rape. He will remain a lifetime offender on the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA list

Related reading: Third set of rape charges for Montoursville man

“I’m shocked and surprised he didn’t meet the criteria,” Judge Ryan Tira said. “It highlights the problems with the system.”

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler, who spent hours negotiating a plea deal for the accusers and their families, highlighted the good to come out of the incidents. “This hasn’t changed them,” Beucler said. “It’s made them stronger.”

Moments after the accuser's family members and assistant district attorney addressed the court, Goas’ older sister stood and asked Judge Tira if she could speak.

“I don’t believe what she said,” Goas’ sister told to the courtroom, despite the fact the her brother acknowledged guilt in the two counts of rape by forcible compulsion, as well as stalking, sexual assault, and dissemination of child pornography charges in December of 2022.

Goas' sister made further accusations against one of the victims before Judge Tira called her comments "appalling." He said he had “misgivings” concerning the plea deal due to the defendant's and his family’s behavior.

“If you don’t stand up and tell him to change, we’re going to be back here,” Judge Tira told Goas' family.

“A 25-year-old raping a 17-year-old is never the right response,” one of the accusers said.

“We begrudgingly came up with this agreement. Rape is never an answer," Beucler echoed. "These behaviors were awful.”

In one case, Goas picked a 16-year-old juvenile up at her residence. He drove her to a secluded location and assaulted her in the back seat of his car.

According to investigators, Goas, who troopers said was 25 years old at the time of the assault, allegedly told the accuser he would kill himself if she ever told anyone what happened.

In a seperate incident, Goas forced himself on a 17-year-old, who told authorities Goas performed several sexual acts on her after being told no.

“Hearing the statements today just tore her apart,” a relative of the victim told the courtroom on Tuesday.

Goas was sentenced to a minimum of eight to 30 years in state prison along with being labeled a tier 3 lifetime offender on SORNA.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, because certainly everybody would have liked to see more,” Beucler said. “Everybody would have liked to see a longer sentence, but we had to weigh pros and cons and think about what the jury would do in these cases. We wanted to make sure we got something for them.”

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Docket sheet 3

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.