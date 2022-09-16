Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was denied his request for a new trial after being found guilty on multiple felony counts for the abuse of a minor.

Collin Scott Reid filed a motion arguing against his arrest, one for a new trial, and one for his sentencing for the rape of a child. Reid was found guilty on 18 of 24 counts during a jury trial in 2021.

Reid argued evidence presented by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office was insufficient to establish guilt. The 43-year-old Reid didn’t specify in which of the 18 counts insufficient evidence was used.

Reid was sentenced to a maximum of 150 years incarceration during a May 27 sentencing hearing with Judge Eric Linhardt.

“The Commonwealth establishes that the evidence was more than sufficient to prove each of the offenses,” Linhardt wrote in an opinion filed on Sept. 1.

Reid’s contention regarding the evidence was without merit, Linhardt said.

Reid’s request for a new trial centered around two calls the prosecution entered as evidence. On one call made to the victim, Reid apologized asked about the plea deal.

Reid showed "consciousness of guilt" during the call, as he openly asked the victim if she would take the plea deal, according to prosecutors.

“I can’t do ten years. I’m too old,” Reid said.

Reid urged his son to speak with the victim and agree to a lesser plea deal in a second call made on May 14, 2020. Both calls were placed from the Lycoming County Prison.

“Although Reid suggested that the jury being informed of the existence of a plea deal would unfairly prejudice him, he did not elaborate on why this would be so,” Linhardt wrote.

Reid also argued his sentence of 75 to 150 years was unreasonable given his age. Linhardt disagreed in the opinion saying anything shorter than the ordered sentence would have failed to show the gravity of the situation.

A Judge ruled a mandatory minimum of 25 years would be included for 15 of the 18 counts Reid was found guilty on. A count of aggravated indecent assault without consent, criminal attempt at rape, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse were ruled to run consecutively.

“Defendant sexually abused the victim, who was at the time 13 years old, repeatedly over the course of nine months in multiple locations,” Linhardt wrote.

Part of the lengthy range of the sentence was to protect the victim and community as a whole, Linhardt said. He stressed the importance of understanding the impact Reid’s actions had on the victim.

Reid’s requests were considered partially denied and granted despite having no impact on his sentence or the outcome of the trial. His arrest judgement and request for a new trial were outright denied.

Reid's motion for sentencing was considered partially granted as Linhardt merged or struck multiple counts. Reid will remain incarcerated for range of 75 to 150 years.

