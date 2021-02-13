Williamsport, Pa. – A Salladasburg man was arraigned on charges of felony rape and sexual assault yesterday.

Shiloh L. Sheddy-Flanigan, 21, of Salladasburg, is incarcerated in lieu of $90,000 straight bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Flanigan appeared before Kemp via a video conferencing system from the Lycoming County Prison.

In charges filed Feb. 11, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville Trooper Sara Barrett alleges that Flanigan sexually assaulted a complainant on Nov. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. in Salladasburg Borough.

On Nov. 16, the 20-year-old female reported to Mount Nittany Medical Center that she was sexually assaulted, according to Barrett.

The female told police that she was at Flanigan's house and that they decided to spend the night in a tent in the backyard. During the course of the night, Flanigan wanted to get firewood and asked her to sit on the back of his three-wheeler to hold the wood, the female reportedly told police.

"The victim got on the back of the three-wheeler, at which time Flanigan started to drive in a reckless manner, causing the victim to hit a tree," Barrett wrote.

She didn't sustain serious injury but decided to lay down in the tend due to being in pain, police said.

According to Barrett, the female claims that Flanigan entered the tent after her and began removing her pants and underwear.

"The victim told Flanigan 'no' multiple times," Barrett said.

In an interview with police on Nov. 18, Flanigan allegedly admitted that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman on Nov. 15 but denied that the encounter was forced.

Several polygraph examination dates were offered to Flanigan but he didn't show or return phone calls, Barrett wrote.

Flanigan is charged with one felony count each of rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent. He's also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of other.

He's being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $90,000 monetary bail.

