State College, Pa. — The National Weather Service says heavy rain will continue today, bringing the possibility of flooding on small creek and tributaries.

Forecasters say an additional one to two inches is expected to fall throughout the region, which could cause ponding and closures of roadways and poor drainage.

The heaviest rain will likely be to the east of I-99, from State College and Williamsport north to Towanda and Wellsboro.

