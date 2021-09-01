Due to the effects of Hurricane Ida and flash flood warnings in our area, some school districts have announced early dismissals. This is not a finalized list. Be sure to check your local area school districts to see school dismissal information.
Danville Area School District:
2 hour early dismissal. Primary School and Liberty Valley dismiss at 1:05; Middle School at 12:50; High School at 12:40; Head Start at 12:15; All after school activities are canceled
Millville School District:
Early dismissal. Secondary students 12:30; Elementary students 12:35.
Shamokin Area School District:
Early dismissal. Middle School and High School 12:30; Elementary 1:00. No evening activities.
Mount Carmel School District:
Early dismissal. Junior-Senior High School 12:28; Elementary School 1:10; Pre-K 1:00.
Benton Area School District:
All schools dismissing beginning today at 1:30
Mifflinburg Area School District:
High School and Middle School 11:45; Elementary School 12:45
Selinsgrove Area School District:
2 hour early dismissal