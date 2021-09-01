SchoolClosings_rainy_generic_2021

Due to the effects of Hurricane Ida and flash flood warnings in our area, some school districts have announced early dismissals. This is not a finalized list. Be sure to check your local area school districts to see school dismissal information.

Danville Area School District:

2 hour early dismissal. Primary School and Liberty Valley dismiss at 1:05; Middle School at 12:50; High School at 12:40; Head Start at 12:15; All after school activities are canceled

Millville School District: 

Early dismissal. Secondary students 12:30; Elementary students 12:35.

Shamokin Area School District:

Early dismissal. Middle School and High School 12:30; Elementary 1:00. No evening activities.

Mount Carmel School District: 

Early dismissal. Junior-Senior High School 12:28; Elementary School 1:10; Pre-K 1:00.

Benton Area School District:

All schools dismissing beginning today at 1:30

Mifflinburg Area School District:

High School and Middle School 11:45; Elementary School 12:45

Selinsgrove Area School District: 

2 hour early dismissal


