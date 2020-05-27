Williamsport -- Commerce Park Drive in Williamsport will be down to single-lane traffic during construction on its railroad grade crossing starting May 29, 2020.

The Joint Rail Authority will reconstruct the railroad grade crossing, which is part of the Lycoming Valley Railroad operations.

Work on the Commerce Park Drive grade crossing at the Faxon Exit is projected to be completed on June 3. Access to Water Tower Square, Planet Fitness, and other businesses will continue over a flagged, temporary one-lane crossing.