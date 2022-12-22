State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond.

Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said.

Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel.

A witness told State College Police that Chaney used a racial slur before striking the victim in the face, according to the affidavit. A witness said the victim allegedly tried to walk away from Chaney prior to being punched.

Police said the accuser complained of jaw pain. They also documented swelling as they photographed the injury.

Chaney was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. No bail was listed for Chaney who is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on January 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

