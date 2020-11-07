Everyone loves raccoons. Why, a raccoon could even be president of the United States one day. Did you know there's already been several raccoons in the White House?

A raccoon named Ben went to visit President Wilson. Ben had been captured on a golf course and adopted by a businessman named Edward Goltra.

Ben didn't want to be captured. He put up such a fight that he lost one of his teeth. Goltra took the raccoon to the dentist and had the missing tooth replaced with a gold tooth.

On the journey to the White House, Ben got into a tussle with a bulldog on a train outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Ben won that fight and kept all his teeth.

The businessman and the raccoon pulled up to the White House in a taxi cab to visit President Wilson, but the president had left to go golfing. Ben, the raccoon, didn't want anything to do with the golf course, and so they left to visit the senator from Missouri, William J. Stone.

The most famous raccoon to ever grace the White House was Rebecca. She was a gift to President Coolidge. Who wouldn't want a raccoon? A supporter of President Coolidge thought she would be great for Thanksgiving dinner!

Rebecca thought she was invited to Thanksgiving dinner, so was already licking her lips over potatoes and gravy and pumpkin pie, but she was supposed to be the Turkey! People would sometimes eat raccoons. I understand eating squirrels, but raccoons???

The Coolidges were not savages and did not eat Rebecca. Instead, they adopted her, and even gave her a Christmas present, a collar that read "White House Raccoon."

Rebecca would attend White House events. Her favorite was the annual White House Egg Roll. She would chase the eggs across the White House lawn. She would also play hide and seek. All raccoons are ninjas. She was hard to find!

Rebecca was fed shrimp, persimmons, and eggs. Eggs were her favorite. She was allowed to roam freely in the White House. She would even visit the Oval Office! She would walk on a leash when she went outside.

At times, she was mischievous and was known to unscrew light-bulbs, open cabinets, and unpot houseplants. She also climbed a telephone pole one night and required a firefighter's help to get down.

Raccoons like to keep clean. Rebecca loved playing in the bathtub with a little water in it and would be given a cake of soap to play with. She never forgot to wash behind her ears.

She would go on vacation with the Coolidges. When the president, Calvin, and his wife Grace went to South Dakota, Rebecca went with the dogs—two collies named Rob Roy and Prudence Prim—and five canaries. She even got a postcard of Mount Rushmore.

President Coolidge had many animals over the term of his presidency. Many of them were gifts. The animals included lion cubs, a miniature hippo, and a goose, but the public loved Rebecca most.

The American people loved their presidential raccoon. A man working at the White House decided to find her a boyfriend. He captured a male raccoon, named it Horace, and brought it to the White House to meet Rebecca.

The President did not like the name and changed it to Reuben, but love was not meant to be. Reuben would frequently escape from his cage, to go climb trees and enjoy the outdoors. One time he climbed the fence, and halted traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue for a half hour. He later escaped and was never seen again.

Rebecca would play with White House visitors, and had a special wooden house built just for her. The wooden house had a special panel that she could flip up so she could climb in and out easily.

When the Coolidges left the White House, so did Rebecca. The Coolidges wanted her to live with other raccoons, so they sent Rebecca to the Rock Creek Zoo so she wouldn't be lonely.

The next president, Herbert Hoover, had no raccoons, but he still had Rebecca's house. A new creature wandered onto the White House grounds and moved into the wooden house. It was a possum named Billy.

Billy the possum was caught by White House policeman and adopted by Hoover and placed in the pen built for Rebecca.

Billy was lent out to the Hyattsville High School baseball team to substitute for their missing possum mascot. Billy came back to the White House after the baseball season was over with teamwork experience on his service record.

Billy did have an interesting raccoon visit. Susie, a four-year old raccoon and her six little kits were invited to President and Mrs. Hoover's garden party for wounded and disabled veterans in August of 1930.

At first, everyone thought Rebecca had returned to the White House, but it obviously wasn't her. Everyone enjoyed watching Susie and her babies play on the rolling lawns of the White House, and they became part of the history of Raccoons in the White House.

Raccoons are now part of American history and the history of the White House. Will raccoons be seen at the White House again? You can count on politics, possums, and raccoons to make it happen. Maybe we'll even see a raccoon president one day!

