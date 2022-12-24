No matter how fluffy and puffy your pet is, cold weather can still get the better of them. Just like humans, pets can get hypothermia and frostbite when exposed to freezing temperatures. As we stare down an arctic blast, keep these cold weather pet safety tips in mind.

Bring your pet indoors. If you can, bring your pet indoors. If you can't bring your pet indoors, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm. Your pet should also have access to unfrozen water to drink.

Don't leave your pet alone in a parked car. Leaving pets alone in a parked vehicle is never a good idea, but it is especially harmful during extreme hot or cold weather.

Keep your pet off of ice. If a frozen pond or lake isn't solid enough to skate or ice fish on, it isn't safe to let your pet walk on. Pets may also slip on the ice and hurt themselves, so be careful if you're taking your canine buddy out on your next ice fishing trip.

Make sure your pet has a collar with up-to-date identification and contact information and/or a microchip. This is an all-season tip. If your pet happens to run away, a collar with an identification tag or a microchip can help bring them back to you.

Wipe down your pet after going for outdoor winter walks. People use various chemicals like antifreeze during the winter, and an animal may pick up a toxic substance on their feet, legs, or belly fur. Remove dirt, chemicals, or stuck-on snow or ice by wiping your pet down with a towel. Drying up your pet after playing in rain or snow can also help prevent them from becoming too cold.

Keep pets away from space heaters, fireplaces, and other hazards. Open flames and hot surfaces can cause injuries to a pet that may not know that a safe distance is required for these devices.

Check your car for animals before starting the engine. Oftentimes, cats take refuge in, on, and under vehicles in winter. Check to see if a cat is under your car, on one of your tires, or even under the hood of your car.

