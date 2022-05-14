Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Community members have continued to voice concerns over the ongoing efforts to regionalize the Old Lycoming Township police department with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department (TVRPD).

At the May 10 board of supervisors meeting, supervisor Linda Muzzullo said that a focus group met in Jersey Shore on May 5 to discuss a bargaining contract agreement for officers of both departments. She said that the supervisors are waiting to receive that bargaining contract.

Muzzullo said that, over the course of the contract, Old Lycoming Police Department (OLPD) is agreeing to take a one percent annual pay increase while TVRPD will receive a three percent increase to “try and get them closer together in wages.”

“Hopefully at the end of this month will have some more figures when we meet again next month to actually tell you some more nuts and bolts of where we are,” Muzzullo said.

Following Muzzullo's update, residents had a chance to ask questions.

Tim Shumbat asked if the same “bargaining units” needed to be maintained with the creation of the new department.

Nathan DeRemer, police chief of TVRPD and acting chief of OLPD, said that “buy-in” from the officers was necessary in the bargaining agreement.

Muzzullo said, “one big thing that [OLPD] officers were willing to give up is the post-retirement health coverage.”

“That was the tradeoff for the cost of living,” DeRemer said, “some of those officers would prefer a cost-of-living benefit in their pension and were willing to give the post-retirement medical benefits.”

Officers who have already retired would continue to receive medical benefits.

James Sortman, retired judge and former member of the OLPD, asked whether the new department would be headquartered in Jersey Shore, the location of TRVPD, or Old Lycoming.

“I think that [OLPD building] should be the headquarters for the new department,” said Sortman, “it’s in much better condition then the Jersey Shore building.”

Muzzullo said that the plan is to have two locations for the new department one in Old Lycoming and another in Jersey Shore, and a new building is being constructed in Jersey Shore.

Sortman asked if money couldn’t be saved by renovating the current Jersey Shore building.

DeRemer said, “Because it’s in the flood zone you’re only able to do a certain percentage of the value of the property to renovate that.”

The current plan is for the new building to house police, fire, and EMS services as well as the district magistrate and borough offices said DeRemer.

Another concern that Sortman had is the current lack of a full-time police chief in Old Lycoming.

“Just in case this whole thing falls through and we decide not to regionalize then we have somebody that can take over,” said Sortman, “I think you have a list of people that have applied.”

“We do,” Muzzullo said, “we’re really not going to do that until we get to through this process.”

Sortman also asked about whether an “exit plan” was in place.

Muzzullo said that they haven’t done that as no contract exists yet. The next step is getting a charter agreement for the new entity.

“We haven’t gotten anywhere near that yet,” Muzzullo said, “Hepburn and Lycoming Twp., that are contracted with Old Lycoming, they say they’re going to pull out if we don’t regionalize. They want regionalization.”

Sortman also had concerns involving the process of regionalization, one of whick, he said, is the lack of input from citizens and businesses in the initial process.

Muzzullo said that there are plans for community members to be involved on the commission prior to the decision to regionalize, but there’s “nothing to review yet.”

Sortman said that he has spoken with six other community members who would like to be involved in the process or on the commission.

Sortman’s other major concern is with the officers themselves, who he fears the supervisors have allowed to dictate the terms of their employment.

Sortman said that the supervisors told him that five officers had threatened to resign if former Police Chief Chris Kriner had not resigned. They then told him the same threat was made if the police force didn't regionalize.

“I have difficulty looking at that—when I see employees essentially holding the township hostage,” Sortman said, “that kind of language, that kind of behavior stuns me.”

Sortman said he worried that the same behavior would continue once regionalization took place.

Sortman also had concerns over officers’ facial hair.

“Seeing the growing of beards is, again, problematic,” Sortman said, “I would think in [police] guidelines it probably indicates facial hair is not appropriate.”

Sortman said that beards are a “flat-out safety hazard,” because when wearing N95 masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE) the hair prevents a proper seal from being created. Sortman cited OSHA guidelines.

DeRemer said that current police guidelines allowed for facial hair, but that this could be changed.

The board also welcomed new supervisor David Kay for his first meeting. Kay was sworn into office on April 29.

