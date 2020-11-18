Beaver Township, Pa. – Route 3010 (Quarry Road) between Paxonville Road and Forever Lost Drive in Beaver Township, Snyder County is now open.

The road was previously closed due to downed trees and power lines and a detour using Paxtonville Road, Route 522 and Second Street was put in place.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.