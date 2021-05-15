Shared with permission from First News Now

ELMIRA, NY - On Friday May 14, Pennsylvania State Police Towanda assisted the Elmira City Police Department with a pursuit of a suspect in connection with a homicide.

The police pursuit started on Elmira's west side around 12:54 p.m. Police agencies traveled through Bradford County, Pa., and into Wyoming County, Pa.

The pursuit of Lawrence J. Williams of Elmira, N.Y., concluded with his apprehension outside a residence in North Branch Township, Wyoming County, Pa.

According to Elmira Police, Williams is a suspect in the shooting death of Christopher T. White on Park Place in Elmira on April 14.

On Thursday, May 13, a New York Superior Court Warrant was handed down by Chemung County Court for Murder in the Second Degree for 40-year-old Lawrence J. Williams, of Elmira. Elmira Police investigators began attempts to locate Williams on that day.

Police continued their search into Friday, May 14, when Williams was reportedly observed operating a black Chevy Malibu on Elmira's West side.

Elmira police attempted to pull over Williams' vehicle, however, Williams allegedly fled and led police on a two-hour chase across state and county lines several times. The chase traveled and back and forth across New York and Pennsylvania state line several times, before coming to a conclusion in North Branch Township, which is located in Wyoming County, Pa.

It was noted that the pursuit led to the injury of one Pennsylvania State Trooper involved in a marked police vehicle crash.

Also one New York State Trooper hit at least one building and heavily damaged his patrol unit. it was said the NY Trooper was not injured in that particular crash.

Agencies involved in the apprehension of Williams included Elmira City Police Department, Chemung County (N.Y.) Sheriff's Office, Sayre (Pa.) Police Department, Athens Borough Police Department, Athens Township Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Parole, Pennsylvania State Police Towanda, Pennsylvania State Police Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania State Police LaPorte, and Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Williams is being held in the Bradford County Jail pending extradition to New York State.