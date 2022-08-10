Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Brian Yoas knew the exact time to view surveillance video of the Weis Parking lot as he investigated the theft of a purse on July 8.

He watched video provided by the Weis Market on Lycoming Creek Road that allegedly showed Ashely Marie Mitchell take a purse that was accidently left behind in a shopping cart.

The 30-year-old Williamsport resident admitted to officers she took cash inside the purse before destroying the bag and contents.

The caller returned to the parking lot shortly after accidentally leaving the purse behind and reported to the Old Lycoming Police Department when she found it was missing. Yoas arrived a short time later and requested surveillance footage of the parking lot.

“(Mitchell) can be seen grabbing an object out of the cart and walking the object back to her vehicle on the rear passenger side,” Yoas wrote.

Mitchell was interviewed about the theft near the 600 block of 6th Avenue after officers viewed the footage. Mitchell allegedly told Yoas she spent the $40 that was discovered inside the purse.

“Mitchell stated that she destroyed all other property in the purse by disposing it,” Yoas wrote.

Mitchell was charged with multiple third-degree misdemeanors that included theft by unlawful taking, theft of property, and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Mitchell, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Aug. 31 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

