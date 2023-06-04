Genesee, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who snatched a woman's purse containing cash and a gun.

Troopers at the Coudersport barracks were called to a home in the 1800 block of Bingham Center Road on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress. The victim, a 26-year-old from Genesee, told police the suspect was approximately 6 feet tall and fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the barracks at 814-274-8690.

