Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has announced a voluntary recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

The recall was issued after learning of two confirmed cases of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity. Both dogs have recovered after discontinuing the affected food.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but an excessive amount can lead to health problems like vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and kidney dysfunction.

The affected dry dog food was distributed across the U.S. and is only available by prescription through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and retailers that can validate prescriptions.

The affected products are Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb and 20 lb bags. The 8 lb bags have the UPC 38100 19190 and the 20 lb bags have the UPC 38100 19192.

Recalled batch numbers are:

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Pet owners who purchased bags of these products are asked to stop feeding it to their animals and throw it away in a container in which other animals, including wildlife, can access it. If signs like weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite, or increased thirst or urination have occurred in your dog while using this diet, contact your veterinarian.

No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

Purina asks customers who purchased the affected products to contact the company by phone any time Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1-800-345-5678 or through the company's contact web page for questions or assistance in getting a refund.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.