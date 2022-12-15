2022-12-15 Andrew MacGill mug - 1

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation. 

Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!