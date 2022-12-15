Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation.
Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.
