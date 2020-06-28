Lewisburg -- Beginning on July 1, the Public Library for Union County will sell raffle tickets on site for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20. Only 200 tickets are available as of June 25, out of a total of 800.

All proceeds from the raffle go toward supporting the library. Fundraisers like this allow the library to keep the doors open and continue to bring a variety of enriching programs and offerings for free to the public.

For more information on the raffle or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg or call (570) 523-1172.