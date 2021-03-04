Lewisburg, Pa. – Community support is needed to help the Public Library for Union County reach its goal of $900,000 to meet the local match requirements for two significant grants by March 31 for an expansion and renovation project.

“Our ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose campaign is making changes to our building that will ensure we continue to play an important role in education and access for people of every age and background in our community,” said Library Director Roberta Greene. “We are grateful for the support of individuals and businesses and hope the community will join in to raise the remaining dollars by the end of March.”

Eighty percent of the Library’s ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose campaign has been raised in effort to match the grant funding already secured for the project: a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant and a $100,000 grant from the Stabler Foundation.

To see images and learn more about the building project or to make an online donation, visit unioncountylibraries.org/ReImagine. Naming opportunities and campaign information packets are also available at the library.

A 1,150 sq. ft. addition is already underroof and will be part of the new Children’s Library featuring the children’s collections, programming space, an ADA compliant family restroom, storage, a service desk, and seating areas where adults and children can sit and learn together.

Also included in the redesign of the library is an updated adult space moved closer to the library’s main entrance. Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration. A reconfigured check-out desk will maximize space and adapt to changing methods of providing services.

Due to construction, the library will remain closed until the project is completed in mid to late May. To learn more about current library services, please visit: unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.