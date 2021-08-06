Harrisburg, Pa. - Do you have an opinion for the Pa. Department of Transportation? Well, they're ready to listen. Their annual Highway Safety Survey will be available to take online through August 23.

The survey asks for motorists' input regarding traffic safety and driving behaviors and takes about five minutes to complete on average. All responses including typed comments are anonymous.

“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Nearly 8,000 people responded to last year’s survey, answering questions about safety habits such as seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving.

“The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities," Gramian said.

Notably, nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and approximately 88 percent said they never drive while impaired. When asked how often they choose to exceed the posted speed limit, nearly 84 percent of respondents said they speed at least some of the time.

“Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to changing traffic or road conditions. It puts you, your passengers, and others on the road at risk. Slow down, be safe," Gramian added.