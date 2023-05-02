Shamokin, Pa. — State police are looking to identify an individual allegedly driving a stolen truck with 35-foot cab.

The man pictured was operating the 1997 Ford F250 Supercab diesel with two gas tanks and hauling the stolen 35-foot EBY aluminum trail. The trailer is unique in the fact that is has multiple lights on each side, according to the release from state police.

The truck was allegedly stolen at the end of January this year from Stillwater, investigators said. The trailer was allegedly taken in mid-February from Fraley’s Auction in Muncy.

The trailer was spotted at a racetrack that sits along State Route 3004 in Shamokin in late March, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Montoursville state police barracks at 570-368-5700.

