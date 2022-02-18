Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a statement warning consumers about powdered infant formula contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport, which may have led to at least one child's death.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

The affected product was manufactured in Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility. An official recall has not yet been announced, but the FDA has announced that one is pending.

The warning was issued after complaints of four infant illnesses, including one death.

An onsite inspection at the facility is in progress, with findings to date including several positive Cronobacter tests from environmental samples. The production facility has previously destroyed product due to the presence of the same bacteria.

“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

The affected products were distributed across the U.S. and were likely exported to other countries.

Products without the above listed characteristics are not impacted by this alert. Liquid formula and metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas are not impacted by the recall.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases, may become fatal.

If a child is experiencing any of these symptoms, notify a healthcare provider and seek care immediately.

Parents and caregivers should never dilute infant formula and should not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants. If your regular formula is not available, contact your child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices.