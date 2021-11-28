State College, Pa. -- Redistricting in Pa. has been a hot button political issue for a few decades. Every ten years, the state legislature divides the state into congressional districts based on the most recent census data.

The argument against past redistricting efforts were based on the premise that the end results always were ‘gerrymandered’ to favor one political party over another, electorally. The definition of ‘gerrymander’ is to “manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.”

Recently, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the members of his Redistricting Advisory Council as well as the guiding principles the administration intends to use in approving a new congressional map for the commonwealth.

Wolf said that the districts which will ultimately be drawn by the state legislature are crucial to his belief that voters should be able to freely select their leaders and not be pre-chosen by elected officials.

“Our commonwealth and our nation were founded on the ideals that voters freely select their own elected leaders, not the opposite way around," Wolf said. “The congressional districts that will be drawn by the General Assembly are key to that process."

"I thank the members of the Advisory Council for their work in developing a thoughtful set of principles to help me better evaluate the fairness of the congressional map when it reaches my desk," he added.

Ultimately, finality of the newly drawn congressional map will be in Wolf's hands. "The decision whether to accept or veto the upcoming map will be one of my most important moments as governor and these principles will be crucial in guiding my review.”

Member of Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Council speaks out

On Sept. 13, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order which established a six-member Redistricting Advisory Council to advise on mapmaking and the political science involving redistricting.

Christopher S. Fowler, PhD., is associate professor of Geography and faculty in Demography at Penn State University. Fowler also is a member of Wolf’s Redistricting Advisory Council.

Fowler said that the advisory council began with members views on what should be included in the redistricting map, and said their views were based on their own experiences working and researching in their respective spaces.

"We met with the Governor, his staff, and hammered out the list. Then we held listening sessions and got a lot of positive feedback from the public. We updated things in places to reflect this input and arrived at the principles you see," Fowler said about how the principles set forth by Wolf were created.

Some of the principles set forward were legal requirements to begin with, according to Fowler. "Things required by the Constitution or with legal precedent, especially from the 2018 Pa. Supreme Court decision."

"The second tranche is based on best practices coming out of current thinking on redistricting - detecting and challenging gerrymandering is a tricky business, but there are some best practices emerging, and we tried to adopt those while remaining flexible since pretty much any of the metrics out there can be gamed by a mapper with hostile intent," said Fowler.

Political tradeoffs in the actual map will be inevitable, but the process behind it should logically explain what tradeoffs were made and reasons behind them, Fowler said.

"This is especially important because a good faith mapping effort will have no problem documenting its decisions, while a partisan map will be hard pressed to explain its practices in anything but partisan terms," Fowler said.

"If that is the narrative that comes out, the public has the right to know," said Fowler.

Will Wolf accept or veto the new Redistricting map?

Fowler did say that when the state legislature goes to draw the new legislative map, they are under no obligation to follow any principles whatsoever.

"I am certain the Governor will use these principles to guide his decision to accept or veto the map he is offered. The story right now has to do with process and the ability of the public to comment on a draft map," said Fowler.

The state legislature has produced nothing so far as Redistricting. "No draft to comment on, no observable process. They are holding hearings and taking comments, but we can't see what they are actually doing to incorporate any of what people are saying. This should be extremely worrying to people hoping for a good map," he said.

The timeframe for the new legislative map, if delayed by the state legislature in order to be approved in time for the 2022 primary election, means there will be minimal chance for the public to give their input on what the new congressional district boundaries should look like.

Fowler said he thinks the public has much to offer in terms of providing small or other sensible adjustments to the draft map.

"At this stage in the game, there is no reason for the legislature not to have released a draft map for comment other than trying to jam the process. The good government groups have had draft maps out for months, they have updated those maps with new Census data. The need for speed in getting a map out for public comment is not a surprise to anyone, least of all the legislature," Fowler said.

The Redistricting Advisory Council could only conclude that legislators are delaying their own efforts over partisan reasons, and are not focused on good government, he indicated.

"There really is no excuse for this behavior. Even if the legislature intends to put out a partisan map, the delay is designed to create problems and to hide their actions. If they want to be partisan, they should show us a partisan map and take the heat for it," Fowler mentioned.

"Let the public see it and judge," he said.

Bad governance on behalf the state legislature is what Fowler believes currently is happening, and he said that he was furious the public has somehow normalized inaction by the state legislature as something typical.

A state legislator adds to the argument

Brian Sims represents the 182nd district in Philadelphia. Sims, the only Democrat to have declared their candidacy for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, says "I have more hope than ever that this process is 'better' than the last redistricting, if only because I have more trust in the Democrats involved [in the process]."

Sims said that he thought it was unfortunate that the same Republicans who have used 'gerrymandering' to hijack political control and influence in the state legislature are the same Republicans "who have used that false control to attack women's rights, children, families, equality, and our fair elections, aren't going to voluntarily give up that false control."

He went on to say that he has a lack of personal faith in the Republicans who still control much of the process of formulating a new Redistricting map.

"The Governor and Democrats from both chambers are doing everything they can to ensure a fair outcome," said Sims.

When will we see a new map?

Time is of the essence if the public was to have the chance to provide meaningful feedback to the state legislature over their proposed map, but that the deadline for an approved map would be late January or February, especially since signatures are required for potential candidates to gain ballot access in the newly drawn congressional districts.

"The legislature has to release a map before the Governor can do anything, and they have shown nothing. Once they release a map it will take time to judge its quality. In a sane world, the public would have weeks, if not months, to provide comment," Fowler added.

Fowler was blunt about obvious inaction by the Republican-controlled state legislature. "What does the legislature intend to do though? When are they even coming back into session? Mid-December? To be clear, other states were drawing draft maps in June, updating them with the new Census data in August and making them available for comment and discussion through the fall."

"There is absolutely no reason the legislature can't show a draft, none," he said.

He went on to add that people should reach out to their state legislators to help push them to do what they should have done already.

"Please know that anything related to data, or any difficulty of drawing a map is a smokescreen, and [state legislators] should not be let off the hook. We are way behind much of the country, and it is a political choice that this has happened," Fowler said.