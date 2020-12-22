Gillett, Pa. – State police at Towanda are investigating a crime by deception involving a 16-year-old female attempting to purchase a truck with gift cards.

According to a PSP press release from Dec. 14, the female minor told police that she was scammed out of $1,700 attempting to buy a truck.

Trooper Nicholas Walters said that someone stole $1,700 worth of various eBay gift cards from the juvenile.

The incident occurred on the Berwick Turnpike in Ridgebury Township, Bradford, around 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to police.

This incident currently is under investigation, Walters said.