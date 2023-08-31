The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is removing the college credit requirement to become a state trooper, announced Governor Josh Shapiro and PSP Monday.

The previous education requirement—to earn 60 college credits—has been in place since the 1990s. Other requirements to become a cadet include 28 weeks of training on Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms and special equipment training, and physical fitness.

The decision is part of Governor Shapiro's statewide effort to reduce barriers to employment. Shapiro previously announced that 92 percent of state government jobs — about 65,000 positions — do not require a four-year college degree.

Shapiro also ordered all state agencies under his jurisdiction to take steps to emphasize work experience in their hiring.

"Policing is noble profession, and this is the finest law enforcement agency in the nation. We need to show those who want to serve that this door of opportunity is open – and we want you on our team," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

"Our State Police Academy trains highly capable public servants who work hard to make our communities safer. Our Administration has worked to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth hiring practices, and now the PSP have dropped the college credit requirement for state troopers to empower those who want to serve their community and open even more doors for Pennsylvanians to chart their own course and succeed."

Police academies are also facing shortages, so the new requirement is intended to help fill the ranks.

“Filling the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police with women and men dedicated to serving the people of Pennsylvania is of utmost importance,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “The elimination of the college credit requirement will open the door to a rewarding career for many who would make exemplary troopers but would not have otherwise had the opportunity.”

Cadet applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state. Applicants must be at least 20 years old at the time of application, and they must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy. Cadets must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license at the time of graduation.

Applicants who meet all eligibility requirements move on to a qualifying written examination. Applicants who pass the qualifying examination must have a polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training at the academy.

Upon completion of the training academy, cadets are promoted to trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $66,911 annually.

For more information on becoming a Pennsylvania State Police trooper or to apply, visit patrooper.com. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

