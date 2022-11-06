Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County.

Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring.

Snyder County Fire Police, Reliance Hose Company ambulance, and Kreamer fire and rescue crews assisted at the scene.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, was traveling north on Penns Drive in Monroe Township when his 2004 GMC Sierra drifted into the southbound lane. Police say Sensenig overcorrected in an attempt to get back into his lane and lost control. His SUV then traveled east off the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Sensenig was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Police say Sensenig was not wearing a seat belt.

Responders from fire and ambulance departments at DH&L and Hummels Wharf assisted at the scene.

