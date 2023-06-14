VehicleCrash_NCPA_2020.jpg

Kelly Township, Pa. — PSP Milton is seeking information about a three vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on US 15 Southbound around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash near William Penn Dr, Kelly Township, Union County left the driver of the motorcycle injured, but resulted in no other injuries, PSP reports.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist swerved from the right lane of US 15 S into the left lane, striking a white F250 pickup truck in the process. The motorcyclist then lost control, sliding into the back of a black Jeep Wagoneer.

State Police Milton are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and can provide additional details to contact Trooper Spangler at 570-524-2662.

