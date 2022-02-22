Limestone Twp., Pa. -- A 2011 Dodge Avenger crashed into a horse and buggy on State Rt. 44 west of Shed Road on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1:52 p.m., according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police - Montoursville.

Allison Schweikart, 23, of Jersey Shore was traveling north on Rt. 44 when police said she failed to maintain visual of the roadway "due to becoming distracted by their dog in the backseat" of the vehicle.

Schweikart rear-ended the horse and buggy which was also traveling north.

The driver of the buggy, 42-year-old Elam Stotzfus and passenger, 41-year-od Mary Stolzfus, both of Jersey Shore, were taken to UPMC Williamsport with unknown injuries.

Police said eight minor children were passengers in the buggy, ranging in age from one to 15 years old. According to the police report, two of those minors were also transported to the hospital via Jersey Shore Area EMS. Their injuries were also unknown.

Schweikart was charged with careless driving.

NorthcentralPa.com posted a scanner report on Facebook Saturday alerting readers to the crash. Many people in the comments cited drivers on Rt. 44 going too fast, including a bus driver who reported motorists passing the bus on multiple occasions.

Police said the driver of the car was uninjured and not transported to any area hospital. The horse was reportedly also uninjured in the crash.